2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

$2,099 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 3 , 9 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10444344

10444344 Stock #: 45073

45073 VIN: KM8SB13D65U897540

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Moonlit Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 213,932 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.