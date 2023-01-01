Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

108,496 KM

Details Description Features

$3,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,299

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

Limited 5-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

Limited 5-Passenger

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

844-536-6987

  1. 10274439
  2. 10274439
  3. 10274439
  4. 10274439
  5. 10274439
  6. 10274439
  7. 10274439
  8. 10274439
  9. 10274439
  10. 10274439
  11. 10274439
Contact Seller

$3,299

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
108,496KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10274439
  • Stock #: 44482
  • VIN: 4S4WX83C464415782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Gold Opal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 108,496 KM

Vehicle Description

Demarre et conduit , vehicule americain en miles.

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Gatineau to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

2006 Subaru B9 Tribe...
 108,496 KM
$3,299 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Prius V ...
 211,000 KM
$4,250 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee S...
 285,000 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Gatineau

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory