2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

$3,299 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 4 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10274439

10274439 Stock #: 44482

44482 VIN: 4S4WX83C464415782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Champagne Gold Opal

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 108,496 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.