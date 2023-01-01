Menu
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

152,401 KM

Details

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

844-536-6987

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

152,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9846542
  • Stock #: 039209
  • VIN: JTEBU11F88K039209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brick with White Roof
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,401 KM

Vehicle Description

FJ Cruiser propre Fonctionne, le câble de changement de vitesse de la transmission a besoin d'être remplacé, il est actuellement bloqué en position parking. Ceci ne durera pas longtemps, contactez-nous dès aujourd'hui pour une visite.

Remorquage nécessaire pour effectuer la réparation./ Clean FJ Cruiser Runs, transmission shifter cable needs replacing, is currently stuck in park. This won't last long, contact us today for viewing.

Towing required to have the repair made.

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Gatineau to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Pulse Wiper  • Splash Guards &...

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Gatineau

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

