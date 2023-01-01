2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

$10,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 2 , 4 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9846542

9846542 Stock #: 039209

039209 VIN: JTEBU11F88K039209

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brick with White Roof

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 152,401 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Locks • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Pulse Wiper • Splash Guards &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.