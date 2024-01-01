Menu
<p>Demarre et conduit. bas millage .Rouille sur le Hayon. Aucune lumiere au tableau de bord</p>

2010 Ford Escape

165,845 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Escape

XLT

2010 Ford Escape

XLT

Kenny U-Pull

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

844-536-6987

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,845KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DG0AKD35211

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,845 KM

Demarre et conduit. bas millage .Rouille sur le Hayon. Aucune lumiere au tableau de bord

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Floor Console

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Gatineau

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

2010 Ford Escape