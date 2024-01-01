$2,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Ford Escape
XLT
2010 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4
844-536-6987
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,845KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9DG0AKD35211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,845 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Demarre et conduit. bas millage .Rouille sur le Hayon. Aucune lumiere au tableau de bord
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Floor Console
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2008 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 156,835 KM $2,600 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S 172,339 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT SWB 268,927 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Gatineau
1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2010 Ford Escape