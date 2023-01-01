Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

229,372 KM

Details Description Features

$2,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,399

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

844-536-6987

  1. 10270944
  2. 10270944
  3. 10270944
  4. 10270944
  5. 10270944
  6. 10270944
  7. 10270944
  8. 10270944
  9. 10270944
  10. 10270944
  11. 10270944
  12. 10270944
Contact Seller

$2,399

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
229,372KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10270944
  • Stock #: 44455
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF3A1207503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite mica
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,372 KM

Vehicle Description

Demarre et conduit , fausse aile avant droite serais a changer.

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Gatineau to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

2005 Toyota Corolla CE
 227,085 KM
$2,399 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 282,882 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic
2004 Pontiac Grand P...
 190,000 KM
$2,700 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Gatineau

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory