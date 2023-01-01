$2,300+ tax & licensing
2010 Subaru Legacy
2.5I
Location
1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4
215,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10119072
- Stock #: 43756
- VIN: 4S3BMGA68A3228904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL BLACK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Demarre , Besoin de reparation au system anti-gel. Serrure de valise de clanche pas,AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Gatineau to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering ...
