2010 Subaru Legacy

$2,300 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 5 , 2 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10119072

10119072 Stock #: 43756

43756 VIN: 4S3BMGA68A3228904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL BLACK

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # 43756

Mileage 215,235 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.