2011 Honda Civic

122,466 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Dormani

819-770-2277

2011 Honda Civic

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

Groupe Dormani

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

819-770-2277

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

122,466KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8176996
  Stock #: 41445B
  VIN: 2HGFA1E40BH014554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 41445B
  • Mileage 122,466 KM

Vehicle Description

We are open for in person sales!  Nous sommes ouverts aux ventes en personne!
We are closed on Sundays until the end of January! Nous sommes fermés les dimanches jusqu'à fin janvier !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
CD Player
tilt steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Groupe Dormani

Groupe Dormani

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

819-770-XXXX

819-770-2277

