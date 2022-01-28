$6,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Civic
DX-G
Location
1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6
122,466KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8176996
- Stock #: 41445B
- VIN: 2HGFA1E40BH014554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
Vehicle Description
We are closed on Sundays until the end of January! Nous sommes fermés les dimanches jusqu'à fin janvier !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
CD Player
tilt steering
