2011 Toyota Camry

160,800 KM

Details

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile Gréber

819-205-9449

2011 Toyota Camry

2011 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

2011 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

Location

Automobile Gréber

540 Bd Gréber, Gatineau, QC J8T 8J2

819-205-9449

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8493444
  • Stock #: S3198
  • VIN: 4T1BF3EK5BU148560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,800 KM

Automobile Gréber

Automobile Gréber

540 Bd Gréber, Gatineau, QC J8T 8J2

819-205-9449

