Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW X1

159,000 KM

Details

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile Gréber

819-205-9449

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

Automobile Gréber

540 Bd Gréber, Gatineau, QC J8T 8J2

819-205-9449

  1. 8271198
  2. 8271198
  3. 8271198
  4. 8271198
  5. 8271198
  6. 8271198
  7. 8271198
  8. 8271198
  9. 8271198
  10. 8271198
  11. 8271198
  12. 8271198
  13. 8271198
Contact Seller

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8271198
  • Stock #: S9977
  • VIN: WBAVL1C52CVR78935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automobile Gréber

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 173,500 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 104,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue AW...
 139,700 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Automobile Gréber

Automobile Gréber

Automobile Gréber

540 Bd Gréber, Gatineau, QC J8T 8J2

Call Dealer

819-205-XXXX

(click to show)

819-205-9449

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory