2012 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4
844-536-6987
Used
269,932KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTP2VE72CG182778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 269,932 KM
Vehicle Description
Code Moteur : P0172 , P0175 , P0521. Pare-Brise Fissuré . Besoin de control de fenetre conducteur. Besoin de Pare-chocs arriere. AC fonctionne.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
power_seat
running_boards
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Cup_Holder
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Front_Air_Dam
Voice_Recognition
Truck_Bed_Liner
Split_Bench_Seats
Trailer_Hitch
Cargo_Light
AM_FM_CD_Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
