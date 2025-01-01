Menu
<p>Code Moteur : P0172 , P0175 , P0521. Pare-Brise Fissuré . Besoin de control de fenetre conducteur. Besoin de Pare-chocs arriere. AC fonctionne.</p>

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

269,932 KM

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing
SLE

SLE

12620493

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Kenny U-Pull

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

844-536-6987

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
269,932KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTP2VE72CG182778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 269,932 KM

Vehicle Description

Code Moteur : P0172 , P0175 , P0521. Pare-Brise Fissuré . Besoin de control de fenetre conducteur. Besoin de Pare-chocs arriere. AC fonctionne.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
power_seat
running_boards
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Cup_Holder
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Front_Air_Dam
Voice_Recognition
Truck_Bed_Liner
Split_Bench_Seats
Trailer_Hitch
Cargo_Light
AM_FM_CD_Player

Kenny Gatineau

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

844-536-6987

2012 GMC Sierra 1500