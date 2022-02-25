$10,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
Automobile Gréber
819-205-9449
2012 Hyundai Veloster
2012 Hyundai Veloster
3dr Cpe Auto w/Black Int
Location
Automobile Gréber
540 Bd Gréber, Gatineau, QC J8T 8J2
819-205-9449
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
79,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8331090
- Stock #: S6422
- VIN: KMHTC6AD5CU025963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Automobile Gréber
Automobile Gréber
540 Bd Gréber, Gatineau, QC J8T 8J2