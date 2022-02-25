Menu
2012 Hyundai Veloster

79,000 KM

Details

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile Gréber

819-205-9449

2012 Hyundai Veloster

2012 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Auto w/Black Int

2012 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Auto w/Black Int

Location

Automobile Gréber

540 Bd Gréber, Gatineau, QC J8T 8J2

819-205-9449

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8331090
  • Stock #: S6422
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD5CU025963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Automobile Gréber

Automobile Gréber

540 Bd Gréber, Gatineau, QC J8T 8J2

819-205-9449

