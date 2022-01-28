$8,980+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Corolla
1.8L
Location
Groupe Dormani
1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6
819-770-2277
146,104KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8256337
- Stock #: 41888
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE6CC823843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Argent
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 41888
- Mileage 146,104 KM
Vehicle Description
We are closed on Sundays until the end of February! Nous sommes fermés les dimanches jusqu'à fin février !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
CD Player
tilt steering
USB port
