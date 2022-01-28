Menu
2012 Toyota Corolla

146,104 KM

Details Description Features

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
1.8L

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

146,104KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8256337
  • Stock #: 41888
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE6CC823843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Argent
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 41888
  • Mileage 146,104 KM

Vehicle Description

We are open for in person sales!  Nous sommes ouverts aux ventes en personne!
We are closed on Sundays until the end of February! Nous sommes fermés les dimanches jusqu'à fin février !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
CD Player
tilt steering
USB port

