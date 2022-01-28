Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

194,500 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile Gréber

819-205-9449

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Location

Automobile Gréber

540 Bd Gréber, Gatineau, QC J8T 8J2

819-205-9449

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

194,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8271195
  • Stock #: S21983
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXDR672593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Automobile Gréber

Automobile Gréber

540 Bd Gréber, Gatineau, QC J8T 8J2

819-205-XXXX

819-205-9449

Quick Links
