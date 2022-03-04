Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

144,000 KM

Details

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Automobile Gréber

819-205-9449

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited

Location

540 Bd Gréber, Gatineau, QC J8T 8J2

144,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8493470
  • Stock #: S2954
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC4DH527190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

