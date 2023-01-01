2016 Hyundai Elantra...

$11,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 8 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10209375

10209375 Stock #: 44248

44248 VIN: 5NPDH4AE8GH732658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 106,852 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Cruise Control • Pulse Wiper&nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.