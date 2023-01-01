Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

106,852 KM

Details Description Features

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

844-536-6987

  1. 10209375
  2. 10209375
  3. 10209375
  4. 10209375
  5. 10209375
  6. 10209375
  7. 10209375
  8. 10209375
  9. 10209375
  10. 10209375
  11. 10209375
Contact Seller

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,852KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10209375
  • Stock #: 44248
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8GH732658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,852 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Gatineau to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control  • Pulse Wiper&nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 106,852 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan Maxima SE
 193,861 KM
$2,099 + tax & lic
2007 Audi A6 AVANT 3...
 208,500 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Gatineau

1798 Boulevard Maloney Est, Gatineau, QC J8R 3Z4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory