2016 Jeep Cherokee

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Phares automatiques

Phares antibrouillard

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Transmission Automatique

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Sièges tissu

4 Roues motrices

Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.