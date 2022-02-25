Menu
2016 Nissan Juke

21,316 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Groupe Dormani

819-770-2277

SL AWD

Location

Groupe Dormani

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

819-770-2277

21,316KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8356776
  • Stock #: 900199
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV1GT660793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Nous sommes ouverts aux ventes en personne! We are open for in person sales!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

