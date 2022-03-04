$26,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano
SL AWD
Location
1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6
67,859KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8457156
- Stock #: 22-0072A
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7GN132509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,859 KM
Vehicle Description
Nous sommes ouverts aux ventes en personne! We are open for in person sales!
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive
1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6