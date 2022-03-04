Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

67,859 KM

Details

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Dormani

819-770-2277

SL AWD

Location

Groupe Dormani

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

819-770-2277

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

67,859KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8457156
  • Stock #: 22-0072A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7GN132509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22-0072A
  • Mileage 67,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Nous sommes ouverts aux ventes en personne! We are open for in person sales!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Groupe Dormani

Primary

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

