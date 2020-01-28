2016 Subaru Impreza ...

https://www.subaruoutaouais.com/occasion/Subaru-Impreza-2016-id7686137.html



VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ SUR 152 POINTS SELON LES CRITÈRES LES PLUS ÉLEVÉS DE L'INDUSTRIE, EFFECTUÉ PAR DES MÉCANICIENS CERTIFIÉS SUBARU. VOUS BÉNÉFICIEZ D'UNE GARANTIE DU MANUFACTURIER COMPLÈTE!



VENEZ VOUS PROCURER VOTRE PROCHAIN VÉHICULE EN TOUTE CONFIANCE, GRÂCE À NOTRE EXPERTISE ET À NOTRE SERVICE À LA CLIENTÈLE HORS-PAIR.



À VOTRE SERVICE DEPUIS 1997!

Additional Features Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.