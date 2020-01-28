Menu
2016 Subaru Impreza

4dr Sdn Man 2.0i

2016 Subaru Impreza

4dr Sdn Man 2.0i

Location

Subaru Outaouais

965, Boul. Saint-Joseph,, Gatineau, QC J8Z 1W8

819-777-4341

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4606362
  • Stock #: U032
  • VIN: JF1GJAA62GG009052
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ SUR 152 POINTS SELON LES CRITÈRES LES PLUS ÉLEVÉS DE L'INDUSTRIE, EFFECTUÉ PAR DES MÉCANICIENS CERTIFIÉS SUBARU. VOUS BÉNÉFICIEZ D'UNE GARANTIE DU MANUFACTURIER COMPLÈTE!

VENEZ VOUS PROCURER VOTRE PROCHAIN VÉHICULE EN TOUTE CONFIANCE, GRÂCE À NOTRE EXPERTISE ET À NOTRE SERVICE À LA CLIENTÈLE HORS-PAIR.

À VOTRE SERVICE DEPUIS 1997!
Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

