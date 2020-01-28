Menu
2016 Subaru Legacy

4DR SDN CVT 3.6R W

2016 Subaru Legacy

4DR SDN CVT 3.6R W

Subaru Outaouais

965, Boul. Saint-Joseph,, Gatineau, QC J8Z 1W8

819-777-4341

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4606365
  • Stock #: U028
  • VIN: 4S3BNFD66G3005885
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.subaruoutaouais.com/occasion/Subaru-Legacy-2016-id7677541.html

VÉHICULE INSPECTÉ SUR 150 POINTS SELON LES CRITÈRES LES PLUS ÉLEVÉS DE L'INDUSTRIE, EFFECTUÉ PAR DES MÉCANICIENS CERTIFIÉS SUBARU.

VENEZ VOUS PROCURER VOTRE PROCHAIN VÉHICULE EN TOUTE CONFIANCE, GRÂCE À NOTRE EXPERTISE ET À NOTRE SERVICE À LA CLIENTÈLE HORS-PAIR.

À VOTRE SERVICE DEPUIS 1997!
  Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

965, Boul. Saint-Joseph,, Gatineau, QC J8Z 1W8

