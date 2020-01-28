2016 Subaru Legacy

965, Boul. Saint-Joseph,, Gatineau, QC J8Z 1W8
819-777-4341
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.subaruoutaouais.com/occasion/Subaru-Legacy-2016-id7677541.html
VÉHICULE INSPECTÉ SUR 150 POINTS SELON LES CRITÈRES LES PLUS ÉLEVÉS DE L'INDUSTRIE, EFFECTUÉ PAR DES MÉCANICIENS CERTIFIÉS SUBARU.
VENEZ VOUS PROCURER VOTRE PROCHAIN VÉHICULE EN TOUTE CONFIANCE, GRÂCE À NOTRE EXPERTISE ET À NOTRE SERVICE À LA CLIENTÈLE HORS-PAIR.
À VOTRE SERVICE DEPUIS 1997!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
965, Boul. Saint-Joseph,, Gatineau, QC J8Z 1W8