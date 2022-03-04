Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

101,000 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile Gréber

819-205-9449

2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

2017 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

Automobile Gréber

540 Bd Gréber, Gatineau, QC J8T 8J2

819-205-9449

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8603444
  • Stock #: S8282
  • VIN: WBA8A3C38HK692982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Automobile Gréber

Automobile Gréber

540 Bd Gréber, Gatineau, QC J8T 8J2

819-205-XXXX

819-205-9449

