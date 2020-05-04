Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Groupe Dormani

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

819-770-2277

  1. 4946826
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,458KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4946826
  • Stock #: E2285
  • VIN: JM1BN1V7OH1130159
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Vous recherchez une voiture confortable et agréable a conduire? La Mazda3 GS 2017 vous charmera avec ses sièges chauffants, le système électrique, le toit ouvrant , la caméra de recul, le bluetooth et plusieurs autres options intéressantes. Venez nous voir pour plus de détails. Nous voulons racheter votre véhicule! Financement disponible sur place. Vous avez besoin de petits paiements? Appelez-nous au (819) 568-6000. Nous sommes ouverts 7 jours sur 7!

Are you looking for a comfortable and pleasant car to drive? The 2017 Mazda3 GS will charm you with its heated seats, the electrical system, the sunroof, the rear view camera, the bluetooth and many other interesting options.For more details come see us! Ontario safety and Etest available. We want your trade and will pay top dollar! Financing available on site! Do you need low payments? Call us (819) 568-6000. We are open 7 days a week!
This vehicle is at Elite Mazda 1205 la verendrye ouest (819)568-6000. Ce véhicule est à Elite Mazda 1205 la verendrye ouest (819) 568-6000.
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Automatic

