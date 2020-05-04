Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

Groupe Dormani

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

819-770-2277

  1. 4946838
  2. 4946838
  3. 4946838
  4. 4946838
  5. 4946838
  6. 4946838
  7. 4946838
  8. 4946838
  9. 4946838
  10. 4946838
  11. 4946838
  12. 4946838
  13. 4946838
  14. 4946838
  15. 4946838
  16. 4946838
  17. 4946838
  18. 4946838
  19. 4946838
  20. 4946838
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,015KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4946838
  • Stock #: R19465AA
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX7HZ609028
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Are you looking for a beautiful and good spacious 4X4 vehicle? The 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander is for you! It comes with cruise control, heated seats, trailer hitch, rear view camera and many other great options.For more details come see us! Ontario safety and Etest available. We want your trade and will pay top dollar! Financing available on site! Do you need low payments? Call us (819) 568-9999. We are open 7 days a week! 
Vous recherchez un beau et bon véhicule 4X4 spacieux? Le Mitsubishi Outlander 2017 est fait pour vous! Il vient avec le régulateur de vitesse, les sièges chauffants, l'attache - remorque, la caméra de recul et plusieurs autres options intéressantes. Venez nous voir pour plus de détails. Nous voulons racheter votre véhicule! Financement disponible sur place. Vous avez besoin de petits paiements? Appelez-nous au (819) 568-9999. Nous sommes ouverts 7 jours sur 7!
 
This vehicle is at Rallye Mitsubishi 1247 St Joseph blvd Gatineau (819)568-9999. Ce véhicule se trouve au Rallye Mitsubishi 1247 St Joseph Blvd Gatineau (819) 568-9999.
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescoping Steering
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Safety
  • ABS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Groupe Dormani

2018 Nissan Sentra SV
 29,797 KM
$17,980 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee S...
 35,479 KM
$19,850 + tax & lic
2008 Lexus RX 350 AWD
 140,399 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
Groupe Dormani

Groupe Dormani

Primary

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

819-770-XXXX

(click to show)

819-770-2277

Send A Message