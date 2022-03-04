2017 Nissan Sentra

$17,888 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 8 4 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8457162

8457162 Stock #: 22-0078A

22-0078A VIN: 3N1CB7AP4HY366687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 22-0078A

Mileage 85,845 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.