2017 Toyota RAV4

46,106 KM

Details

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Dormani

819-770-2277

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD

Location

Groupe Dormani

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

819-770-2277

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

46,106KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8457153
  • Stock #: N91125
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV2HW404794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N91125
  • Mileage 46,106 KM

Vehicle Description

Nous sommes ouverts aux ventes en personne! We are open for in person sales!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

Groupe Dormani

Groupe Dormani

Primary

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

