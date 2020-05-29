Menu
$15,344

+ taxes & licensing

Dupont & Dupont Ford

819-778-2751

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT 1.4L berline 4 portes avec 1SD

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT 1.4L berline 4 portes avec 1SD

Location

Dupont & Dupont Ford

949 Boulevard Saint-Joseph, Gatineau, QC J8Z 1S8

819-778-2751

$15,344

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,240KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5149958
  • Stock #: P2171
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM2J7141211
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.dupontdupontford.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Cruze-2018-id7792476.html

seulement 30000 kilomètres démarreur clé intelligente onstar sièges chauffants et beaucoup plus...only 30000 kilometres remote start smart key onstar heated seats and much more
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Système GPS
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dupont & Dupont Ford

Dupont & Dupont Ford

949 Boulevard Saint-Joseph, Gatineau, QC J8Z 1S8

819-778-XXXX

819-778-2751

