$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dupont & Dupont Ford

819-778-2751

2018 Ford F-150

STX cabine double 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi

Location

Dupont & Dupont Ford

949 Boulevard Saint-Joseph, Gatineau, QC J8Z 1S8

819-778-2751

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,372KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5174156
  • Stock #: 20093A
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EG5JFB35068
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Doors
4-door
https://www.dupontdupontford.com/occasion/Ford-F150-2018-id7796611.html

stx avec fx4 3.5 ecoboost 2 ensemble de pneus fond de caisse couvert de caisse et beaucoup plus...stx with fx4 3.5 ecoboost 2 sets of tires box liner and cover plus a whole lot more
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Banquette arrière divisée

