Additional Features Freins ABS

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Transmission Automatique

Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Direction assistée

Prise Auxiliaire

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

4 Roues motrices

Crochet remorquage arrière

Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.