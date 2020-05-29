Menu
Account
Sign In
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dupont & Dupont Honda

819-281-1110

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Location

Dupont & Dupont Honda

1255 Rue Odile Daoust, Gatineau, QC J8M 1Y4

819-281-1110

  1. 5126150
  2. 5126150
  3. 5126150
  4. 5126150
  5. 5126150
  6. 5126150
  7. 5126150
  8. 5126150
  9. 5126150
  10. 5126150
  11. 5126150
  12. 5126150
  13. 5126150
  14. 5126150
  15. 5126150
  16. 5126150
  17. 5126150
  18. 5126150
  19. 5126150
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,677KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5126150
  • Stock #: 20275A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H89JH128625
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.dupontduponthonda.com/occasion/Honda-CRV-2018-id7787823.html

Honda Crv 2018 EX-L, Int en cuir, toit ouvrant, vitres et portes électrique, a/c et bien plus!!! garantie prolongé inclus 2025 ou 130000km
Additional Features
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Tout équipé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Servo-freins
  • Transmission intégrale

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dupont & Dupont Honda

2015 Mitsubishi Mira...
 102,000 KM
$5,795 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio 4DR SDN...
 134,323 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 75,279 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Dupont & Dupont Honda

Dupont & Dupont Honda

1255 Rue Odile Daoust, Gatineau, QC J8M 1Y4

Call Dealer

819-281-XXXX

(click to show)

819-281-1110

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory