2018 Infiniti QX60

$37,888 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 0 1 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8356773

8356773 Stock #: 900200

900200 VIN: 5N1DL0MM5JC509874

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # 900200

Mileage 50,019 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.