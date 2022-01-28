Menu
2018 Kia Forte

59,900 KM

Details

$18,499

+ tax & licensing
Automobile Gréber

819-205-9449

LX AUTO

Location

540 Bd Gréber, Gatineau, QC J8T 8J2

59,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8176549
  • Stock #: S92129
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A77JE206218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,900 KM

