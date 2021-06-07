2018 Mazda CX-5

+ taxes & licensing
819-770-2277
1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6
FR: VUS spacieux rien que pour vous! Ce Mazda CX-5 GS AWD 2018 est livré avec plusieurs options.
Avec le Mazda CX-5 Vous avez un excellent mélange de taille, de capacité, de confort et d'utilité. Ce SUV compact a un raffinement qui le rend facile à conduire tous les jours. De plus, la visibilité est excellente et la conduite est absorbante.Venez nous voir pour plus de détails! Nous voulons racheter votre véhicule! Financement disponible sur place. Vous avez besoin de petits paiements? Appelez-nous au (819) 568-6000. Nous sommes ouverts 6 jours sur 7!
EN: Spacious SUV just for you! This Ce Mazda CX-5 GS AWD 2018 comes with several options.
With the Mazda CX-5 You have a great blend of size, capability, comfort, and utility. This compact SUV has refinement that makes it easy to drive every day. What’s more, the visibility is excellent, and the ride is absorbent.Come see us for more details! Ontario safety and Etest available. We want your trade and will pay top dollar! Financing available on site! Do you need low payments? Call us at (819) 568-6000. We are open 6 days a week, Mon to Sat!
