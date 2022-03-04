$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring MT 4-Door
1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6
88,099KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8628587
- Stock #: 220087A
- VIN: 3MZBN1V7XJM232056
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 220087A
- Mileage 88,099 KM
Groupe Dormani
1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6