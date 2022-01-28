Menu
2019 Infiniti QX50

23,802 KM

Details Description Features

$38,288

+ tax & licensing
$38,288

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Dormani

819-770-2277

2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50

LUXE AWD

2019 Infiniti QX50

LUXE AWD

Location

Groupe Dormani

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

819-770-2277

$38,288

+ taxes & licensing

23,802KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8256338
  Stock #: 190255A
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M34KF135084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 190255A
  • Mileage 23,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Nous sommes ouverts aux ventes en personne! We are open for in person sales!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

Groupe Dormani

Groupe Dormani

Primary

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

