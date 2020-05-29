Menu
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Dupont & Dupont Ford

819-778-2751

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE 4X4

Location

Dupont & Dupont Ford

949 Boulevard Saint-Joseph, Gatineau, QC J8Z 1S8

819-778-2751

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,423KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5158466
  • Stock #: 20272A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBN8KD100774
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.dupontdupontford.com/occasion/Jeep-Cherokee-2019-id7794090.html

cuir toit navigation sièges chauffants et climatisée assistance au stationnement et changement de voie et jen passent...leather roof navigation heated and cooled seats lane chage assyst and park assyst and lots more
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dupont & Dupont Ford

Dupont & Dupont Ford

949 Boulevard Saint-Joseph, Gatineau, QC J8Z 1S8

819-778-XXXX

819-778-2751

