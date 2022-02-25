Menu
2020 Honda Civic

65,398 KM

Details

$27,247

+ tax & licensing
$27,247

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Dormani

819-770-2277

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sport

2020 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Groupe Dormani

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

819-770-2277

$27,247

+ taxes & licensing

65,398KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8356779
  • Stock #: 900198
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F89LH006763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 900198
  • Mileage 65,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Nous sommes ouverts aux ventes en personne! We are open for in person sales!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

Groupe Dormani

Groupe Dormani

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

819-770-2277

