2021 Mitsubishi Outlander

$46,350 + taxes & licensing 3 , 8 2 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8256336

8256336 Stock #: 41877

41877 VIN: JA4J2VA70MZ600262

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brun

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 41877

Mileage 3,823 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Four-Wheel Drive Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Convenience tilt steering Trim Leather upholstery Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features USB port Magnesium Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.