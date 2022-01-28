Menu
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander

3,823 KM

Details Description Features

$46,350

+ tax & licensing
$46,350

+ taxes & licensing

Groupe Dormani

819-770-2277

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander

PHEV SEL 4WD

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander

PHEV SEL 4WD

Location

Groupe Dormani

1261 St. Joseph Blvd. North, Gatineau, QC J8Z 3J6

819-770-2277

$46,350

+ taxes & licensing

3,823KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8256336
  Stock #: 41877
  VIN: JA4J2VA70MZ600262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brun
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 41877
  • Mileage 3,823 KM

Vehicle Description

SEULS LES RÉSIDENTS DU QUÉBEC BÉNÉFICIENT DES SUBVENTIONS DU GOUVERNEMENT DU QUÉBEC.

RABAIS DE 6500$ DU GOUVERNEMENT DU QUÉBEC POUR RÉSIDENT DU QUÉBEC APRÈS TAXES

 

RÉSIDENTS DU QUÉBEC: 46350$  APRÈS LE RABAIS DU QUÉBEC

 

RÉSIDENTS NON-QUÉBÉCOIS: 50350$

 

FR: Un véhicule familial spacieux rien que pour vous avec une belle conduite! Ce grand SUV hybride rechargeable Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE AWD GT 2021 est livré avec plusieurs options.

La PHEV Mitsubishi Outlander est doté d'une direction réactive ce qui vous donne l’impression de conduire un véhicule sport. De plus, la visibilité est excellente et la conduite absorbante.

EN: A Spacious family vehicle just for you with a nice drive ! This large plug-in, Hybrid, SUV Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE AWD GT 2021 comes with several options, such as 

 

  • This affordable SUV that is the PHEV Mitsubishi Outlander comes with a responsive steering that gives a sporty feel. What’s more, the visibility is excellent, and the ride is absorbent.

We are open for in person sales!  Nous sommes ouverts aux ventes en personne!
We are closed on Sundays until the end of February! Nous sommes fermés les dimanches jusqu'à fin février !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Four-Wheel Drive
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
tilt steering
Leather upholstery
Rear View Camera
USB port
Magnesium Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

