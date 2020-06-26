Menu
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Ford Mustang

COUPÉ V6 A/C MAGS SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS CAMÉ

Location

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,245KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5270207
  • Stock #: GP-63155A*
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM1E5213762
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
http://ile-perrot.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Ford-Mustang-2014-id7802553.html

COUPÉ V6 PROPULTION A/C MAGS CAMÉRA DE RECUL BLUETOOTH SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS/ÉLECTRIQUES

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Banquette arrière divisée

