2015 BMW 3 Series

328XI MPACK/SPORTS PACK CUIR TOIT NAV

2015 BMW 3 Series

328XI MPACK/SPORTS PACK CUIR TOIT NAV

Location

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

888-875-9482

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,493KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4767264
  • Stock #: GP-63410*
  • VIN: WBA3B3G5XFNT19487
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Rouge
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
http://ile-perrot.automobileendirect.com/occasion/BMW-3_Series-2015-id7642458.html

AWD CUIR TOIT OUVRANT NAVIGATION MAGS 19 POUCES

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Radio HD
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système GPS
  • Contrôle d'assistance ascension
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs clignotants
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Console Centrale
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Phares halogènes
  • Tachymètre

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

