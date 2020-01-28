Menu
2015 Honda Civic

LX COUPÉ JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉE, UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE

2015 Honda Civic

LX COUPÉ JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉE, UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE

Honda Île Perrot

40, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 6N5

514-453-8416

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,585KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4569093
  • Stock #: 45407
  • VIN: 2hgfg3b43fh001012
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Coupe
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Coupé 2 portes ! Bluetooth, commande audio au volant, FM/AM, prise AUX., lecteur CD, goupe électrique, A/C, régulateur de vitesse, sièges chauffants, caméra de recul, prise USB.

Jamais accidentée, un seul propriétaire.

Nous sommes ouvert le samedi.

  • Lecteur CD
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Caméra de recul
  • Air climatisé
  • Sièges chauffants

Honda Île Perrot

Honda Île Perrot

40, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 6N5

