40, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 6N5
514-453-8416
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.hondaileperrot.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2015-id7680642.html
Coupé 2 portes ! Bluetooth, commande audio au volant, FM/AM, prise AUX., lecteur CD, goupe électrique, A/C, régulateur de vitesse, sièges chauffants, caméra de recul, prise USB.
Jamais accidentée, un seul propriétaire.
Nous sommes ouvert le samedi.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
40, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 6N5