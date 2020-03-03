Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

S A/c Mags

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

888-875-9482

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4693506
  • Stock #: GP-58441C*
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MN1FC682191
Noir
Noir
SUV / Crossover
Front Wheel Drive
5-door
AUTOMATIQUE AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT CLIMATISATION PUSH BUTTON VERROUILLAGE SANS CLE TOUTE EQUIPEE

plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Chauffage arrière
  • Console Centrale
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Phares halogènes
  • Tachymètre
  • Intérieur Tissus

