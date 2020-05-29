Menu
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

888-875-9482

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Sentra

SV/X A/C MAGS CAMERA DE RECUL

2015 Nissan Sentra

Location

  • 35,981KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5137091
  • Stock #: GP-65634-AC
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP8FL647358
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
AUTOMATIQUE AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT BLUETOOTH CLIMATISATION GROS ECRAN PUSH BUTTON VERROUILLAGE SANS CLE CAMERA DE RECUL TOUTE EQUIPEE ECONOMIQUE TRES BAS KILOMETRAGE

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Console Centrale
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Phares halogènes
  • Tachymètre
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Attelage remorque

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

