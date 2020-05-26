Menu
Account
Sign In
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

888-875-9482

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

Awd A/c Mags

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Forester

Awd A/c Mags

Location

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

888-875-9482

  1. 5034984
  2. 5034984
  3. 5034984
  4. 5034984
Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,107KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5034984
  • Stock #: GP-60938A*
  • VIN: JF2SJCBC6FH544626
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
http://ile-perrot.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Subaru-Forester-2015-id7749601.html

AUTOMATIQUE AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT BLUETOOTH CLIMATISATION VERROUILLAGE SANS CLE TOUTE EQUIPEE AWD SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE CAMÉRA DE RECUL

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Console Centrale
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Phares halogènes
  • Tachymètre
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Volet de réservoir télécommandé
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

2014 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 110,319 KM
$19,799 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 115,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota RAV4 Awd...
 210,550 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

Call Dealer

888-875-XXXX

(click to show)

888-875-9482

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory