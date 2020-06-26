Menu
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

S CUIR TOIT SIEGES CHAUFFANTS A/C MAGS

2015 Toyota Corolla

S CUIR TOIT SIEGES CHAUFFANTS A/C MAGS

Location

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,166KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5279156
  • Stock #: GP-67295W*
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE3FC333390
Exterior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
CUIR TOIT OUVRANT SIEGES CHAUFFANTS A/C MAGS

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Pneus performance
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Banquette arrière divisée

