https://www.hondaileperrot.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2016-id7680639.html Honda sensing, Apple carplay et Android auto. Toit ouvrant , bluetooth, sièges chauffants , mags , bouton démarrage , caméra de recule , caméra latérale, cruise controle. Bas kilométrage Nous sommes ouvert le samedi ! Passez nous voir ! Prix compétitif Jamais accidenté

Additional Features Toit ouvrant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Caméra de recul

Sièges chauffants

Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.