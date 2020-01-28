Menu
2016 Honda Civic

EX JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉE , TOIT , MAGS , CAMERA

2016 Honda Civic

EX JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉE , TOIT , MAGS , CAMERA

Location

Honda Île Perrot

40, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 6N5

514-453-8416

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,375KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4569102
  • Stock #: 320195-1
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F75GH001802
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Honda sensing, Apple carplay et Android auto.

Toit ouvrant , bluetooth, sièges chauffants , mags , bouton démarrage , caméra de recule , caméra latérale, cruise controle.

Bas kilométrage

Nous sommes ouvert le samedi !

Passez nous voir !

Prix compétitif

Jamais accidenté

Additional Features
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Caméra de recul
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Honda Île Perrot

Honda Île Perrot

40, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 6N5

514-453-8416

