Menu
Account
Sign In
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

888-875-9482

Contact Seller
2016 Infiniti Q50

2016 Infiniti Q50

AWD CUIR TOIT NAV MAGS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Infiniti Q50

AWD CUIR TOIT NAV MAGS

Location

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

888-875-9482

  1. 5149892
  2. 5149892
  3. 5149892
  4. 5149892
  5. 5149892
  6. 5149892
  7. 5149892
  8. 5149892
  9. 5149892
  10. 5149892
  11. 5149892
  12. 5149892
  13. 5149892
  14. 5149892
  15. 5149892
  16. 5149892
  17. 5149892
  18. 5149892
  19. 5149892
  20. 5149892
  21. 5149892
  22. 5149892
  23. 5149892
  24. 5149892
  25. 5149892
  26. 5149892
  27. 5149892
  28. 5149892
  29. 5149892
  30. 5149892
  31. 5149892
  32. 5149892
  33. 5149892
Contact Seller

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,343KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5149892
  • Stock #: GP-61777-AC
  • VIN: JN1CV7ARXGM251425
Exterior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
http://ile-perrot.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Infiniti-Q50-2016-id7621905.html

PAS DE ROUILLE TRES PROPRE CAMERA DE RECUL SIEGES CHAUFFANTS-ELECTRIQUES NAVIGATION TOIT OUVRANT AWD CUIR BLUETOOTH PHARES ANTI-BROUILLARD MAGS 17"

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Radio HD
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Transmission Automatique - 7 vitesses
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

2015 Honda Civic LX ...
 80,565 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 15,487 KM
$45,999 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX ...
 55,550 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

Call Dealer

888-875-XXXX

(click to show)

888-875-9482

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory