2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Additional Features Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Aileron

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Porte-bagages (toit)

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Cache bagages

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Siège passager - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Intérieur en cuir

Siège électrique avant - Passager

Radio HD

Siège mémoire

Système GPS

Coussins gonflables

Odomètre journalier

Traction intégrale

Verrouillage sans clé

Miroirs clignotants

Miroirs électriques

Port USB

Télédéverrouillage

Boussole numérique

Console Centrale

Essuie-glace arrière

Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé

Sièges arrières rabattables

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Jantes en Aluminium

Toit panoramique

Tachymètre

Hayon électrique

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.