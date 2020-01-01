Menu
2017 Honda Civic

LX Jamais accidentée , a qui la chance .

2017 Honda Civic

LX Jamais accidentée , a qui la chance .

Location

Honda Île Perrot

40, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 6N5

514-453-8416

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,146KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4506774
  • Stock #: 45381
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F5XHH018806
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sièges chauffants, régulateur de vitesse, caméra de recul.

Technologie Apple Carplay et Android auto, prise USB et Bluetooth.

Nouvelle génération.

Bas kilométrage

Prix compétitif

Jamais accidenté

Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Caméra de recul
  • Sièges chauffants

