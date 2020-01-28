Menu
2017 Honda Civic

EX UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE

2017 Honda Civic

EX UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE

Honda Île Perrot

40, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 6N5

514-453-8416

$17,495

  • 57,189KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4540812
  • Stock #: 45399
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F83HH034520
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Honda sensing, Apple carplay et Android auto.

Toit ouvrant , bluetooth, sièges chauffants , mags , bouton démarrage , caméra de recule , caméra latérale, cruise controle.

Démarreur à distance intègré.

Bas kilométrage

Un seul propriétaire

Prix compétitif

Nous sommes ouvert le samedi !

Passez nous voir !

Additional Features
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Caméra de recul
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Honda Île Perrot

Honda Île Perrot

40, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 6N5

