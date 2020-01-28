Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

EX+ AWD V6 CUIR TOIT PANO 7 PASSAGERS

2017 Kia Sorento

EX+ AWD V6 CUIR TOIT PANO 7 PASSAGERS

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

888-875-9482

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,045KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4598133
  • Stock #: GP-65399-AC*
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA59HG270522
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
http://ile-perrot.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Kia-Sorento-2017-id7688732.html

AUTOMATIQUE AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT BLUETOOTH CLIMATISATION GROS ECRAN PUSH BUTTON SIEGES ELECTRIQUES SIEGES CHAUFFANTS VERROUILLAGE SANS CLE CAMERA DE RECUL TOUTE EQUIPEE AWD 7 PASSAGERS

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Entreposage Média sur disque dur
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Siège mémoire
  • Toit panoramique

