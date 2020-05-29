Menu
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

888-875-9482

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS HATCH TOIT MAGS CAMERA DE RECUL

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS HATCH TOIT MAGS CAMERA DE RECUL

Location

Automobile En Direct Ile-Perrot

1, boul. Don Quichotte, Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7X4

888-875-9482

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,504KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5166845
  • Stock #: GP-66938*
  • VIN: JM1BN1L7XJ1161167
Exterior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
AUTOMATIQUE AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT BLUETOOTH BALANCE DE GARANTIE CLIMATISATION GROS ECRAN PUSH BUTTON VERROUILLAGE SANS CLE CAMERA DE RECUL TOUTE EQUIPEE ECONOMIQUE

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • Banquette arrière divisée

